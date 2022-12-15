Israel: Netanyahu promises ultra-Orthodox military exemption - report

Netanyahu reportedly reassured the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties: 'In the Jewish state, no one will go to prison for learning Torah'

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly assured the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties that yeshiva students would not be conscripted into the military.

Despite Israel's mandatory conscription for most Jewish Israeli men, the ultra-Orthodox frequently receive exemptions to study in yeshivas - religious educational facilities. The resulting conflict with secular Israelis has led to legislative battles spanning several years.

According to Walla, while discussing yeshiva students' military exemption, Netanyahu reassured the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties: "In the Jewish state, no one will go to prison for learning Torah."

Additionally, unsourced Channel 12 reports stated that Netanyahu and the ultra-Orthodox party leaders agreed on Thursday that a conscription law would be passed simultaneously with the 2023 budget.

It was also decided to pass a Torah study law as a Basic Law, establishing Torah study as a protected value in Israel that the High Court could not interfere with. This would bar the court from overturning military exemptions for yeshiva students.

This comes after reports emerged on Monday that the United Torah Judaism party's coalition demands while negotiating with Netanyahu reportedly included ending electricity generation on Shabbat.

Shortly after, Netanyahu reassured the parliament that Israel's religious status quo would remain the same and not become a "halachic state." He stated that the country would instead "be a state where we will take care of all Israeli citizens without exception."