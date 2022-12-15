Israel: Outgoing police minister shares classified information on air

This occurred during a discussion over legislation granting far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir additional powers over the country's police

Israel's outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Barlev is facing backlash after revealing sensitive police information during Wednesday's parliament debate, which was broadcasted live.

The Knesset debate was over legislation granting far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir - set to replace Barlev in the ministerial role - additional powers over the country's police. The legislation would give Ben-Gvir authority over the police commissioner and only he could determine the police's "policy and general principles."

Barlev gave details for several police procedures, covering topics such as opening fire, blocking roads and using weapons in places and during times of high tension, specifically the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day.

He began to read from a summary of the meeting held before last year's right-wing nationalistic march, despite protests from police representatives.

“The minister’s instruction is not to use stun grenades at the Temple Mount unless having received explicit permission from the police district commander," Barlev read, amid attempted introjections. “The situation in Jerusalem and the entire country is extremely volatile, and we should thus not use capabilities that could kill Israeli citizens and residents of Jerusalem.”

Elazar Kahane, the police’s attorney-general, stated he was worried about revealing the information, thinking the discussion was not worth it. To this, Barlev replied: "Then be worried."

This is not the first time the minister has shared classified information. However, Wednesday's occurrence appears to have been more purposeful than his slip earlier this year.

In May, Barlev revealed the location of Barak Sharabi's death in 1984 during an interview with Kan Radio. This information was highly classified and kept secret for many years, to where representatives from Sharabi’s unit sat in on interviews with his family to ensure no secrets were divulged.