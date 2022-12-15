Israel’s AG: Legislative blitz by incoming gov will undermine democracy

'The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. Even in a country where the government is elected democratically, majority rule is not enough to ensure equality'

Israel’s Attorney General warned on Thursday that the legislation being pushed by the incoming right-wing government, led by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, will weaken the checks and balances on executive power and undermine the Jewish state’s democracy.

“It is said that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance,” Gali Baharav-Miara said during a legal conference at northern Israel’s University of Haifa. “This is always correct, including in our times. Even in a country where the government is elected democratically, the principle of majority rule is not enough to ensure freedom and equality for all.”

She urged that legislation being advanced by lawmakers in Netanyahu’s coalition needed more consideration as it amounted to a “substantive change in governance,” such as plans for increasing the powers of the minister responsible for the police.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a bill was advanced to give the country's national security minister - a role expected to go to far-right, firebrand lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir - expanded authority usually meant for the police. The bill, however, still needs to be approved by a parliamentary committee and pass three additional readings to become law.

“These initiatives are designed to reduce the power of the judicial branch of government and reduce the influence of the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty,” Baharav-Miara said. “This group of proposals without an overall and long-term vision may disrupt the system of checks and balances between the government authorities, certainly if they are implemented hastily.”

Ben-Gvir was quick to respond.

Barahav-Miara "is wrong to think that she is the real Prime Minister of the State of Israel. Any law she disagrees with becomes a danger to democracy," the Jewish Power party leader said.

"It's a shame that the legal adviser to the government does not participate in the discussions on the bill in [parliament]," he added. "Because then she would have discovered that the problem is that the police regulations do not allow the minister to set policy, even though in practice all the professionals believe that the minister should set the policy towards police activity."

"This is not a lightning rod, but an important and urgent legislation that will allow the National Security Minister to restore the personal security of the citizens of the State of Israel. I hope that our personal security is also important to the legal advisor to the government."