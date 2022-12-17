Left-wing activists demonstrate against coalition that they say will endanger Israeli democracy

Thousands of left-wing activists held a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening against Israel's incoming right-wing government led by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Likud chairman is in the process of putting together a coalition that will see far-right figures Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party and Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party likely wield significant power over policies in the West Bank and with the police.

Some 2,000 people demonstrated at Habima Square. The event was organized by the Movement for the Quality of Government. The protest was titled "Israeli democracy is in danger."

The main focus of the demonstration was a series of controversial bills that the right-wing coalition is trying to push through Israel's parliament, the Knesset. In addition to bills giving more power over West Bank and police policies, there is a law that would allow for Shas head Arye Deri to assume a ministerial position despite a past conviction for tax offenses.

The protest was attended by former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon and Yair Golan, deputy economy minister in the outgoing government.

"They are about to change the DNA of the State of Israel forever and to turn it from a secular country, where there is freedom of worship, which means freedom of religion - and yes, also freedom from religion - into a religious, messianic, fundamentalist, Khomeinist country, where the orthodoxy is dictating the lifestyle to us, the secular. It sidelines different Jewish currents, absolutely sidelines Diaspora Jewry," Dr. Eliad Shraga, head of the Movement for the Quality of Government, said in a keynote speech.