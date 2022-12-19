Exclusive: 'Smotrich vision will be narrow, and that's dangerous' defense officials tell i24NEWS

Bezalel Smotrich: 'Those who do not agree will be invited to leave the ranks'

Talking to i24NEWS, senior officials in the Israeli defense establishment voiced fears that far-right politician Bezalel Smotrich, one of the main allies of prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu in his incoming coalition government, will make decisions that benefit only Jews and not Palestinians - and this could set the area aflame.

"Bezalel Smotrich isn't just insisting on controlling the Civil Administration and the Coordinator of Government activities in the West Bank. His statements will not remain election promises, and the result will strike at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cause serious strategic damage to Israel's security."

This is the concern expressed by senior officials in the security establishment in a conversation with i24NEWS ahead of the entry of the head of the Religious Zionism party into the government, with extensive powers in the Defense Ministry as well.

The media has in recent weeks reported on "concerns" among senior defense establishment officials. The truth is that the word “concern" fails to fully convey the feeling of defense professionals, those professionals who in recent years have been busy trying to calm the area and stabilize relations between Israel and the Palestinians. "Managing the conflict", they call it, in the absence of a peace process. And they are worried, very worried.

“Everyone is in favor of improving the infrastructure in the West Bank. It serves all parties. When a road or internet infrastructure is improved - both Palestinians and Jews benefit. The problem will be when Smotrich makes a decision that only favors one party, for example regulating new settlements."

“The new government will want to bring quick achievements to its voters, and as soon as it gives something only to one side, it will step on the interests of the other side. The outlook of the Minister of Defense is usually very broad. He’s the one who needs to look at the big picture. Smotrich's outlook will be very narrow and that is dangerous."

JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP A general view from the Palestinian West Bank village of Hares, south of the city Nablus, shows the Israeli Jewish settlement of Ariel.

The security officials who spoke to i24NEWS said they were not just concerned about "unequal" decisions, as they defined them, but also about the implementation of decisions that until this moment the system has avoided implementing because all forecasts indicated they would set the area on fire.

"Take the Palestinian electricity bill debt for example. It exists and the Palestinians are supposed to pay it back, but until now we have been very gentle on the matter because we know that if we apply too much pressure - it will bring problems. Smotrich may come and say 'this is the State of Israel's money - collect it now’. This is very dangerous."

“It’s the same, for example, regarding decisions of the High Court of Justice, such as the evacuation of a firing range in the Hebron area. Yes, the High Court ruled that a group of Bedouins located there should be evacuated, but at the moment the prevailing professional opinion is that an evacuation would enflame the area.”

Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Right-wing politician Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives to visit the Temple Mount, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.

During 2022, 160 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, (compared to only one in the Gaza Strip). The security officials who spoke with i24NEWS are convinced that the reason the Palestinian areas are not aflame is not because Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is restraining the activists, but because the "civilian tools" (such as a large amount of work permits), combined with broad countermeasures, are working. As a result, the Palestinian public has a lot to lose if it rises up. "That's why only small and extreme groups like the Lions Den take to the streets."

"We need to make sure that the area remains calm," a senior official said. “Therefore, the designated Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, would do well if he refrained from going up to the Temple Mount. And if he does go up, our recommendation would be unequivocal - to wait until the end of the (Muslim holy) month of Ramadan."

Another concern expressed by the security establishment is that Ben-Gvir, the chairman of the far-right Jewish Power party, will change the conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

"A worsening of conditions, even a one-minute reduction of time in the exercise yard, could lead to a wave of attacks."

Those officials in the security establishment, along with high-ranking political officials who spoke with i24NEWS, expressed deep concern that Israel is not at the top of the American government's list of priorities. "There are many signs of this," they say. For example the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ). The Americans didn't really make an effort for us - and they know how to do it when they want to. Add to that the investigation into (the death of journalist) Shireen Abu Akleh and the insistence on opening the Allenby Crossing at any cost. Nothing is by chance."

Responding to the comments, Smotrich told i24NEWS: "The State of Israel is a democratic country that has an army that maintains its security and not an army that owns a country. In a reformed democracy, anonymous senior officials are not supposed to interfere in the democratic process through the media. We will act responsibly, and anyone who wishes to do so will have the opportunity to voice their position in the discussion rooms in a dignified, matter-of-fact manner, provided that at the end of the day, the decisions of the political level will be made and these will be carried out by the various bodies, and those who do not agree will be invited to leave the ranks and run in the next elections."

The Jewish Power Party said in response: “It is difficult to believe that there is anyone in the security establishment who thinks that surrendering to threats and terrorism and more against a Minister of the State of Israel will improve the security situation. We are not surprised that no such person has been interviewed in public, otherwise it would be appropriate to invite him to check whether there is anyone within the system that supports surrendering to terrorism. Mr. Ben-Gvir went up and will continue go up to the Temple Mount. And if there is anyone issuing threats against this, they should be arrested immediately."