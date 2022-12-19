Wednesday night deadline for Israel coalition talks nears

Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to announce that he has formed a new government this week

Incoming Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce that he has formed a coalition government this week as the last hurdles are now being worked out.

On Monday, a new law passed Israel's parliament, the Knesset, making it harder for lawmakers to dissent from their parties. It now requires a full third of the party to fracture off to make it legal -- up from just four MKs. Still complicating matters are legislative demands from Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir for more power over Israel's national police. That is to be voted on as early as Tuesday.

The mandate given to Netanyahu by President Isaac Herzog expires Wednesday night at midnight (technically Thursday, December 22), although Netanyahu could ask for another four days, which would represent a second extension.

The negotiation process has thus far lasted for over six weeks with the Likud party reportedly sealing deals with most of the right-wing religious parties, but no official announcements have been made yet. An agreement was still in the works with United Torah Judaism and its leader Yitzhak Goldknopf.

Four policy demands have played an important part of the coalition talks. The right-wing bloc negotiating with Netanyahu's Likud have said that they will not join the government unless these policies are passed. One of these policies was the law passed on Monday making it harder for breakaways. Then there is the so-called "Ben-Gvir law" giving him more power over the police.

There is also the "Deri law," which would allow for Shas party leader Aryeh Deri to become a minister in the new government despite being indicted for tax offenses. Finally, there is a law that would give Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich more power over West Bank policies.