Israel: Netanyahu asks advisors to undergo polygraph tests amid internal strife

Israel’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a number of his political advisors to take polygraph tests amid friction in his inner circle.

In efforts to form Israel’s next coalition government, Netanyahu is considering making changes to the composition of his office and recruiting new people for senior positions in the Prime Minister’s Office, depending on the results of the lie detector tests, which were predominantly aimed at Likud defectors.

It goes to show the major mistrust there is between him and his own advisors, which Netanyahu needs to keep as the biggest bloc or he risks losing power.

Netanyahu’s office has been dealing with plenty of strenuous situations in the weeks following Israel’s November election, mostly centered on the public confrontation between senior Likud officials.

Earlier this month, MK Tali Gottlieb publicly attacked chief of staff-designate Tzachi Braverman and political advisor Iki Cohen, claiming they leaked personal conversations to the media. Braverman was also later accused of leaking more conversations that effectively “opened a front” against women in the Likud party, and on Monday, Gottlieb called Braverman a “chauvinistic misogynist” who harms Likud and Netanyahu.

In the halls of parliament, Netanyahu, surrounded by his Likud entourage, looked visibly under pressure – a very different Netanyahu seen during his election campaign.

Not only would his coalition be the most right-wing government in the history of Israel, but for Netanyahu as well. He has been jammed between a rock and a hard place, appeasing his coalition partners while also placing them in positions where they have the skills and qualifications to thrive.

The pre-conditions that would see Netanyahu return to power have proven to be demanding, which has been evident in the now six weeks that it has taken the Likud chief to form a government instead of one week following his election win, as he initially planned.