Israel's incoming housing minister owns illegally divided apartment - report

The report describes that the original door is still in place and each new door has a sign with a different last name

Yitzhak Goldknopf, the leader of Israel's ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and presumed future Construction and Housing Minister, is reportedly registered as the owner of an illegally divided apartment.

According to a report from Haaretz, Goldknopf's Jerusalem apartment was split into five units without the proper permits needed. However, the report indicates that the municipality did not act against the politician.

Goldknopf bought the 1,453-square-foot apartment - a duplex with an attic - from the builder in 2013 for about $725,000. Jerusalem's property tax records show that it is registered to Goldknopf's wife, Rivka, and the couple pay the tax together.

The ultra-Orthodox politician, however, denied that he had the rights to the property. Instead, he blamed "technical and record reasons” for the documents that indicated otherwise. A statement to Haaretz on behalf of Goldknopf said the property “is not registered in Rabbi Goldknopf’s name” and that the rights were “transferred and duly reported.”

"As for the property tax, this is a standing payment order that continued for decades, and which continued inadvertently even after the rights were transferred," the statement continued. "Our client thanks you for drawing his attention to this matter."

Haaretz reported that it is "obvious" upon visiting the property that the unit has been divided into five separate apartments. The report describes that the original door is still in place, and behind it are two apartments on the first floor and two on the second, each entry having a sign with a different last name.