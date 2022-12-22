Israel: Coalition deal to revoke law that bars racist blocs in parliament

The potentially removed clause currently prohibits a parliament campaign 'should there be explicitly or implicitly in the goal... incitement to racism'

A coalition deal between Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir is reportedly materializing to revoke a clause of the law that bars politicians who incite racism or reject Israel as Jewish and a democratic state from serving in parliament, according to Thursday reports.

The reports came hours after Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party said it reached a deal with Likud on a framework for their coalition deal, and a day after Netanyahu announced that he secured all the votes necessary to form Israel’s next government.

According to the reports, the agreement would see a potential amendment to Basic Law: The removal of a clause that currently prohibits a parliament campaign “should there be explicitly or implicitly in the goal or actions of the slate, or the actions of the person, including his expressions… incitement to racism.”

Netanyahu reportedly agreed to the deal as part of last-minute coalition negotiations which led to his announcement of forming a government just minutes before his deadline to do so Wednesday night, a development that will likely have implications with Israel's more liberal partners like the United States and many in Europe.

Ben Gvir is known for making comments that tend to call out Arabs and which are borderline racist, and he now seems to be trying (very obviously) to get himself and his allies off the hook by quite literally allowing himself and others to make such remarks without fear of retribution.

One of those allies could be the Kach bloc, a radical ultranationalist faction – led by Baruch Marzel since its extremist founder Rabbi Meir Kahane’s 1990 murder – that has long been identified with the goal of forcibly cleansing the Jewish State of Arabs. The Kahanist movement was previously subjected to the targeted law and was banned from serving in parliament.

Otzma Yehudit later on Thursday clarified that it was only demanding that the clause be repealed, after speculation that such a move could create a "revolving door" in that if, for example, Kahanist followers could incite racism directed at Arabs, the door could swing the other way and make it legal for Arab politicians to incite racism against Israelis.

While coalition deals are not legally binding, if the agreement becomes a reality, parties like Kach would be permitted to run in Israel's next election cycle.

“The incoming PM’s capitulation to the demands of his racist and extremist coalition partners undermines every ethical foundation of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” said Orly Erez-Likhovski, director of Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC), a branch of the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism that advocates for progressive values and pluralism in Israel.

Netanyahu has “given a stamp of approval to the worst kind of flagrant racist incitement," added Erez-Likhovski, who was part of a group that petitioned to bar three Otzma Yehudit members from running for parliament due to racist statements and actions. "It is inconceivable for the Jewish people, who were victims of the most terrible racism, to give a stamp of approval to racism.”