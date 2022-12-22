‘We will fight for the rule of law, we will fight for the rights of women and the LGBT community’

Israel’s outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid expressed his "deep concern" for the future of Israeli society on Thursday evening during a speech at his Yesh Atid party headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Lapid’s remarks came as prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday told the country’s President Isaac Herzog that he managed to form a government, which has been labeled the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

"Benjamin Netanyahu informed the president last night that he managed to form a government. That's not true. Deri, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir managed to bring him down,” Lapid said, referring to Netanyahu’s coalition partners from far-right and religious parties.

“Netanyahu is weak and they formed the most extreme government in the country's history. We will fight for the rule of law, we will fight for the rights of women and the LGBT community, we will fight for the values ​​of the IDF (the Israeli military), we will fight for the education of our children, we will fight for a society that is tolerant of Jewish identity and does not condone discrimination and racism,” he added.

The outgoing leader called on Israelis to "remind the government every day that you have rights and that you are not ready to give them up," claiming Netanyahu is "a weak prime minister, who lost control of it even before taking the oath."

“I think it is my duty to tell the public: The established government is dangerous, extreme, irresponsible. This will end badly,” he warned.

“They managed to dismantle the foundations of Israeli society. According to the coalition agreements, an ultra-Orthodox student who does not study math and English will receive thousands of shekels more than a student of public education. A yeshiva student who does not enlist and work will receive more money than an IDF soldier. The government will only subsidize apartments for the ultra-Orthodox sector. This is a liquidation of the future of Israel."

The future government "harms" all sectors of the Jewish state, both nationally and internationally, Lapid claimed.

"They have succeeded in harming our international status. This government will not be able to coordinate its positions with the international community in the face of the Iranian nuclear threat. It will not be able to stop the sanctions against Israel. This is the first government in the history of the country that the United States will not consider its closest ally," he continued.

Responding to an i24NEWS question about the possibility of him joining the coalition, Lapid assured that he would never join this government, which he considers "anti-democratic."

“We must take our promises seriously, we will protest in the Knesset (parliament), in the courts, and in the streets,” he replied.