Israel: Ultra-Orthodox faction opposes agreement with Netanyahu's Likud

Degel HaTorah does not accept details agreed upon between Likud and the second faction of United Torah Judaism party

Degel HaTorah, a faction of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, on Thursday evening demanded the reopening of negotiations with incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

The faction said it did not accept details agreed upon with their party's second faction, Agudat Yisrael, following their publication earlier on Friday. Three current Degel HaTorah lawmakers and a former member of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) wrote a letter to Netanyahu, stressing that while the faction had attempted to negotiate as a unified bloc with Agudat Yisrael, the final deal does not address issues on which they were still in talks.

The letter expressed the faction's opposition to the agreement to grant Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of United Torah Judaism and member of Agudath Yisrael, who expected to become housing minister, a position in the security cabinet, which would potentially allow the party to send people to war. The party has previously avoided holding ministerial positions so as not to be responsible for the actions taken by the country's secular leaders.

Degel HaTorah also said the agreement did not sufficiently address mandatory military service exemptions for students of religious schools, the country's housing crisis and kosher phone policies. The faction also demanded guarantees on the salaries of teachers and kindergarten staff.