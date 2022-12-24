Netanyahu to nominate Ron Dermer as foreign minister - report

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States could be tapped as nation's top diplomat

Israel's incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering nominating his close confidant, former ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer, to the role of foreign minister.

The bid is contested by senior Likud party members, who are fighting for a small number of remaining cabinet portfolios after far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition partners were allocated many prestigious roles.

Others besides Likud members are not on board with the potential choice as Dermer is considered a contentious figure in the Democratic party.

Dermer reportedly met with Netanyahu on Thursday and expressed his interest in joining the government, but only in the position of foreign minister. The 51-year-old Miami Beach native served as ambassador to the United States from 2013 to 2021. Israel's Channel 12 also reported earlier this month that Netanyahu was considering rotating the foreign minister position between Dermer and a senior member of the Likud party.

Netanyahu has yet to finalize the composition of the pending government, expected to be sworn in this coming Thursday or at the very latest by January 2.