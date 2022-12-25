Netanyahu's son: Those who indicted my father should face treason charges

'And everyone is invited to look up the law and see what the punishment is for treason. I'll just say that it is not prison time,' says Yair Netanyahu

Incoming Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, said on Sunday that those involved with the decision to prosecute his father need to be tried for treason - the punishment for which is the death penalty.

“In the end, there was a malicious coup d’état here,” Yair said during an interview with Galey Yisrael Radio. "They knew they were setting up an innocent man who happened to be the prime minister elected by the Israeli people. That means they were canceling a democratic election made by the people. That is called treason."

"And everyone is invited to look up the law and see what the punishment is for treason," Yair continued. "I'll just say that it is not prison time."

According to Article 97 of the country's criminal law, the punishment for treason crimes in the Jewish state is capital punishment - also known as the death penalty. It has only been imposed twice in the country's history, the last such execution being in 1962 against Nazi Adolf Eichmann.

Netanyahu - Yair’s father - has been on trial in three corruption cases since his indictment in January 2020. He is accused of fraud and breach of trust in all three cases and bribery in one of the cases.

In response to media publications about the interview, Yair later tweeted: "I still find myself surprised every time by the fake news and character assassination that the leftist media does to me, even though I should be used to it by now."

"Anyone who took reading comprehension classes in elementary school can easily understand that the purpose of my words on the radio was to emphasize for the listeners the severity of the crimes committed by those who concocted the cases, according to Israeli law, and nothing beyond that, certainly not to call for harming anybody."