Far-right party demands: Israel won't join Istanbul Convention - report

Israel's far-right Religious Zionism party allegedly demanded that the coalition agreement with Likud include a clause stating that Israel will not join the Istanbul Convention, according to Sunday Hebrew media reports.

The Istanbul Convention - which has thus far been signed by 45 countries and the European Union - is a human rights treaty opposed to violence against women. It requires its signatures to adopt legislation against violence toward women - including domestic violence, marital rape and female genital mutilation.

According to reports, Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party demanded that a clause in the coalition agreement with incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party state that "the government will not approve Israel's accession to the Istanbul Convention." While the reasons for the party’s demands are unknown, reports estimate it is similar to previous right-wing complaints.

Outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar attempted to have the Jewish state join the treaty - with, however, reservations on two of the sections. The first reservation was that the treaty grants women suffering from violence asylum, and the other was the requirement that the government compensates victims of violence in a situation where the perpetrator or the insurance does not cover the damage.

Israel's right-wing parties claimed that Sa'ar's reservations were insufficient. As a result, outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked halted the efforts to have the Jewish state join the convention.

In April, Shaked reportedly sent a letter to Sa'ar detailing her concerns about Israel becoming a member. She claimed that clauses within the treaty open "a door for a population unprecedented in scope to be able to claim refugee status or, unfortunately, for protection against removal."