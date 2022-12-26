Netanyahu says supports repeal of ban on racists in Knesset

'Netanyahu intends to cancel the section and at the same time introduce a new law to fight racism and terrorism,' says a Likud statement

Israel's right-wing Likud party announced on Sunday it supported plans to repeal a clause in the country's Basic Law that prevents a person from running for parliament if their "goals or actions" constitute terrorism or racism.

The Likud party, led by incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, deemed Section 7A of the Basic Law of the Knesset ineffective, saying in a statement that it "did not prevent supporters of terrorism and racists from running for the Knesset."

Section 7A of the Basic Law states that a person can not participate in elections if they participate in: 1. The negation of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; 2. Incitement to racism; 3. Support for armed struggle by a hostile state or a terrorist organization against the State of Israel.

"That's why Netanyahu intends to cancel the section and at the same time introduce a new law to fight racism and terrorism that will ensure equal and effective enforcement for both Jews and Arabs," the Likud's statement continued.

The announcement from Likud comes after the revelation that canceling the law was part of the coalition agreements with the far-right Jewish Power party, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir. Three members of the party - Michael Ben-Ari, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein - have been banned from running for parliament in recent years because of this law.

Israel's outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid responded to the announcement on Twitter: "I agree with the Likud that the current section did not prevent racists and supporters of terrorism from being in the Knesset. Ben-Gvir, for example."