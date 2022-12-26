Israel’s President Herzog urges protection of LGBT rights

Netanyahu’s allies are pushing for the revision of the policies that prohibit discrimination based on religious grounds

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Sunday voiced his concerns over far-right members of the incoming government calling for amendment of anti-discrimination laws that could harm LGBT community.

In a phone call with incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is set to present his coalition government this week, the president called for protection of the well-being of all members of Israeli society regardless of their beliefs and identity.

"A situation whereby citizens of Israel fear threats against them based on their identity or values runs counter to the basic democratic and ethic principles of Israel," Herzog wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu, whose right-wing and religious bloc won the majority at the Israeli parliament (Knesset) in the November election, vowed to protect equal rights of all citizens of the Jewish state.

"We will not allow discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community or harm to the rights of any other citizens of Israel," he said, according to an official statement.

However, Netanyahu’s allies are pushing for the revision of the policies that prohibit discrimination based on religious grounds. An incoming member of the government from the far-right Religious Zionism party Orit Strock sparked criticism on Sunday by saying that doctors and hotels should be allowed to refuse services to people based on religious beliefs.

Israel’s incoming opposition leaders claim that Netanyahu’s positions within his own coalition are too weak to stop his far-right allies from carrying out “dangerous” policy changes.