Netanyahu to present new government to Knesset on Thursday

Netanyahu has until January 2 to swear in his Likud-led coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties

Israel's incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present his new government to the Knesset on Thursday at 11 a.m., according to the expected parliament schedule released Monday.

Netanyahu will present his new government to the Knesset and ask for its confidence. Following that, there will be a speech by the designated opposition chairman, outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid, and then a discussion. In the evening, the new government's ministers will be sworn in.

According to reports, Thursday's plenum meeting will also include a vote for a new parliament speaker, as current Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) is expected to resign in order to serve as Justice Minister. On Tuesday, 48 hours before the hearing, Levin will submit his letter of resignation and announce it to the Knesset around 4 p.m.

Netanyahu has until January 2 to swear in his Likud-led coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties. The incoming coalition has been working to pass several laws before being sworn in, including one named after far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir. This bill would give the lawmaker - who is expected to serve as national security minister - expanded authority over the country's police.

Other laws the incoming coalition hopes to pass include amendments to the Basic Laws, which serve as Israel's de facto constitution. One such amendment would allow the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite his criminal conviction.

Reports indicate that the coalition agreements have not yet been fully signed, and are expected to be signed roughly 24 hours before the government is inaugurated.

The Likud leader told Israel's President Isaac Herzog he was able to form a government at the end of last week, minutes before his deadline to do so. This came exactly two years since the last government headed by Netanyahu collapsed, in December 2020.