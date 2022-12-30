Yair Lapid, who is leaving the PM's office, would like history to remember him as a prime minister who was both a leader and manager

Every leader knows that history will remember them and their works. It may not necessarily remember them the way they would like, but it will remember them. Which is why every leader is preoccupied, to one degree or another, with the question of the legacy they leave behind.

Yair Lapid is currently ending a complex and challenging term as Israeli prime minister, a term that lasted a total of six months (from July 1). In the year preceding this period, he served as acting prime minister and foreign minister. In fact he was the mastermind, the midwife, the responsible adult and also "the fixer," of the government headed by Naftali Bennett.

With a premiership lasting only a few months, it’s difficult to talk about "Lapid's legacy," but people at the professional level who were close to the prime minister when daily important decisions were made speak of a fresh, open style, orderly and professional, different from his predecessors.

Those close to the outgoing prime minister try not to be preoccupied with summaries, but one of his closest aides recently asked the Yesh Atid leader what his legacy would be. Lapid, as always, responded with a clever answer. There is a difference, he said, between heritage and mythology. The mythology will be that I knew how to make decisions calmly and everyone around me saw that I wasn't stressed and that I wouldn't hide behind them afterwards either. But that might be the mythology. I hope, he continued, the legacy will be that I knew how to make the right decisions - but for that we will need a little more perspective. As Henry Kissinger pointed out, the great dilemma of leadership is that only in retrospect will we know if the decisions we made were the correct ones.

EMIL SALMAN/Flash90 U.S. President Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with then-prime minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem.

In his first speech as foreign minister, somewhere in mid-2021, Lapid spoke about Israel as a liberal democratic country. It was and remains for him, his and his government's scale of values according to which he tried to act. This was his, and his aides, compass when they had to make important decisions - for example when Israel joined the international condemnations of issues it had previously preferred not to deal with, and also when Lapid himself and his coalition defended the judiciary and tried to promote order and respect in relations between the various authorities.

If I were to ask the outgoing prime minister what were the most notable achievements during his short tenure, he would likely list three: Operation "Breaking Dawn," the agreement with Lebanon on gas, and the signing of the Jerusalem Declaration with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Operation "Breaking Dawn" lasted less than 48 hours and produced impressive results in terms of deterrence. People who spent long hours with Lapid in closed rooms in those days said that one of the achievements of the operation was precisely its quick end. They say that Lapid was just as busy ending the war as he was managing it, because he knew that support from the international community had a very limited life span. And the result was good - a quick, focused, well-defined operation that resulted in achievements, while the damage to the home-front was minimal.

Haim Zach / GPO Israel's then-prime minister Yair Lapid (R) with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kohavi (L), December 4, 2022.

As for the agreement with Lebanon, Lapid strenuously promoted it in a complex environment and in face of tremendous opposition - both from the parliamentary opposition but also in the discussion rooms. On paper the agreement looks good, even very good, but will the result be close to the plan? We will have to go back to Kissinger's words because only in retrospect will it become clear whether Israel manages to benefit from the income generated by the gas reservoir.

The Jerusalem Declaration, which Lapid dangled in front of the administration during his time as foreign minister and interim prime minister, is certainly an achievement (and he made sure the declaration was hung in the cabinet room next to two previous American declarations - if we go back to the beginning of this article, it will be part of Lapid's "legacy"). This is an extraordinarily high level of American commitment to Israel's security and economic standing.

It’s undoubtedly an achievement, but the problem is that since Biden signed the special declaration, the Americans have already managed to prove on several occasions that Israel is no longer very high on their list of priorities. For example, Washington made no excessive effort to stop the course of sanctions initiated by the Palestinians at the UN Criminal Court. And not only that, but recently the Americans began to promote a special investigation into the death of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Even on the Iranian issue, the administration is content only with statements, which unfortunately have recently become much less belligerent.

Other achievements that Lapid would like to be remembered for are the convening of the Negev Forum, which took place at Kibbutz Sde Boker in the Negev, and brought together the foreign ministers of the U.S., the countries of the Abraham Accords, Egypt and Israel; and the launch of the I2U2, a new international organization incorporating Israel, the U.S, India and the Emirates, to promote large economic projects in the Middle East. The organization was launched during Biden's visit to Israel.

Flash90 Israel's then-foreign minister Yair Lapid with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani ahead of the the Negev Summit in southern Israel.

Just before he left the Prime Minister's Office, Lapid wrote an extensive article for Foreign Affairs Magazine, and with regards to the Negev Forum he stated:

"Instead of fighting for the thousandth time over the Palestinian issue, we established working groups that deal with energy, regional security, tourism, health, the fight against terrorism, and more. The Abraham Accords, which preceded the establishment of the forum, were signed between the countries; the forum's working groups operate within each country. We saw the strength of this positive connection from the first night."

Leaders procedure

But Lapid would like to be remembered as much for the “how” as for the "what," and to be more precise - the way decisions were made and the order he tried to create in the Prime Minister's Office. He would like the public to remember him as a prime minister who was both a leader and manager. "I think everyone in the room knew that if he brought a dilemma we would not avoid it or bypass it," he says. He was an active manager, who also brought order to many work procedures that had been neglected for generations.

The story goes that one day Lapid spoke with one of the heads of the security organizations, who told him completely casually that he was going to meet the ruler of a country with which Israel has no relations. Lapid took a deep breath, and asked why he was being told this information off handedly, and only after the decision to meet had already been taken. to know why they told him about it casually, and even after the decision had already been made. Needless to say, Lapid was astonished by the official’s response: "we always do it." This meeting led the members of the Prime Minister's Office to draw up a clearly ordered procedure for senior security officials, who were asked from that point on to seek the prime minister’s authorization for all future meetings with foreign heads of state . This is one example of Lapid the manager.

Courtesy Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The fear of disintegration

In recent days, Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has tabled a series of personnel laws in favor of the incoming coalition - the "Deri Law," the "Ben Gvir Law," and the "Smotrich Law." Lapid is worried, very worried. The outgoing prime minister believes that laws of this type harm democracy in the long term, which is why he also decided in mid-December to join the demonstrations by opponents of the new coalition.

A prime minister is made privy to so much secret information, that he has difficulty sleeping at night. From Iran and the enrichment of uranium, the arming of Hezbollah and the not very warm shoulder of the American administration, to the danger of inflation, Israel's least successful place in the big-data revolution and the retreat of the Israeli cyber offensive.

But what worries Yair Lapid the most is something else - the damage to national resilience, which he has often defined as the source of national security. He sees how an increasing number of young people are not enlisting in the military, and is especially concerned about a growing group of Israelis who no longer care. This is how, he believes, countries begin to fall apart. It does not happen in one day, but it is a problematic process.

That's what really worries him. The fact that as a society we have lost the ability to discuss things, argue but remain friends, that we care less about each other. This is no less than the Iranian threat. "We are stronger than any of our enemies by a margin," he used to tell his circle, "but that is not enough."

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a faction meeting of his party at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem

One place, the next day

It’s no simple task to be the leader of any country. Square that when it comes to being the leader of Israel. The fascinating period and the enormous challenge are accompanied by a colossal responsibility, such that only a few in history are able to shoulder it. And it doesn't get easier over time. Even for Benjamin Netanyahu, who is returning to the premiership with many years seniority and with enormous experience, the task does not get any easier.

The position is also accompanied by immense loneliness. At the end of the day, the decisions are made solely by the leader. You can be surrounded by people, but at the same time also alone. The life of a prime minister is very closed. When on a business trip abroad and at the end of the working day the prime minister’s team goes out to spend time in the host city, the prime minister stays in the hotel, his only view the back of his security guards.

Therefore, it is likely that if I were to ask Lapid what he would like to do the day after he leaves the Prime Minister's Office, when the heavy security cover around him diminishes, it is likely that his answer would be "Let me take my wife Lehi for a weekend in the most beautiful city in the world, Paris, walk hand in hand on the Champs Elysees, to enjoy the winter, enter the museum and just be quiet."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Religious Zionist party head Bezalel Smotrich arrives at a coalition agreements meeting in Jerusalem.

The day after the day after

This may be a nice plan for the first weekend in a position other than prime minister of Israel, but Lapid does not intend to sit back and just enjoy life. He started planning his comeback to the "aquarium" in the Prime Minister's Office from the day he entered the bureau, when it was clear you didn’t need to be a mathematical genius to work out that even with all his good will and effort, he still wouldn’t get a majority coalition of 61 seats in parliament.

In his mental accounting, he must include some important political truths. For example, how is it possible that someone who defines himself as a successful manager was not able to get a political block behind him? How was there a miscalculation that allowed Meretz's party to drop below the election threshold, not to mention the fact that Labor, the party that founded the state, barely entered the Knesset.

The assessment among those around Lapid is that Netanyahu's new government will not last long. "It will last a year and a half," they are convinced. "Deri and Smotrich are unable to work together, Ben-Gvir will cause problems for Netanyahu at every juncture. In the end they will overthrow each other. They think about each other exactly the way we think about them," they say.

In Netanyahu's environment, the great critics of the outgoing prime minister sneer at Lapid's leadership and management abilities. Referring to Lapid's past as a TV personality, they say "Lapid was an actor and remains an actor, only that in the last few months he was in the role of prime minister in the show." But this criticism may be good for an election campaign, but they also recognize the future electoral threat. At some point in the coming years, the Netanyahu era will end, and no one knows how this will shuffle the cards in the political system. Maybe new characters will change the map, maybe older characters will strengthen their position.

What is certain is that young but very experienced figures, such as Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and of course Lapid himself - have not yet said the last word in their political careers and their futures are ahead of them.