Israel: Tzachi Hanegbi appointed head of the National Security Council

Former minister is considered an expert on Iran's nuclear program

Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening appointed veteran lawmaker Tzachi Hanegbi as head of the National Security Council, replacing Eyal Hulata.

Hanegbi, 65, has headed several ministries over the past three decades, including Health, Justice and Homeland Security. He also served as minister responsible for overseeing the Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence agencies, the Atomic Energy Agency and security ties with the United States.

A former journalist and paratrooper of the Israeli army, he served as Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the powerful Knesset’s Foreign Affairs Committee. Hanegbi is considered an expert on Iran's nuclear program.

Last month, he said he believed Netanyahu would order a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities if the United States did not strike a new nuclear deal with Tehran. Hanegbi told Channel 12 that in such a situation, Netanyahu “will, in my view, act to destroy the nuclear facilities in Iran.” The politician has also in the past threatened a possible Israeli strike to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The veteran lawmaker of Likud and Kadima parties was cleared of corruption and fraud charges, and convicted of perjury. The case was related to appointments made during his time at the Ministry of Environmental Protection.