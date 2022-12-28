Israel's Herzog meets far-right MK Ben-Gvir, expresses 'deep concern' about next government

The president urged Ben-Gvir to 'calm the stormy winds, to be attentive and internalize the criticism surrounding the 'racism clause'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday met with far-right lawmaker and the country's incoming national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voicing "deep concern" of the Jewish world about the next government amid a series of proposed initiatives that many called discriminative.

During the meeting Herzog urged Ben-Gvir "to calm the stormy winds and to be attentive to and internalize the criticism surrounding the 'racism clause' and surrounding attitudes to different groups in society, especially the LGBT community and the Arab population."

The president also emphasized that Ben-Gvir's "role, and the role of all elements of the future coalition, is to work for all sections of the nation, in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence," according to an official statement.

Ben-Gvir in response told the president that his top priority is to serve the entire nation and to "strengthen the citizens' feeling of security on the streets for everyone." The chairman of far-right Jewish Power party added that he had talked with his colleagues in Religious Zionism party in the last few days, and promised "they do not intend to exclude or harm" any population groups.

The lawmaker further stated that he is attentive to voices coming from all sections of the nation and pledged that the "new government will pursue a broad national policy for the sake of all parts of Israeli society."

Wednesday's meeting comes a day before the new Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is sworn in. Fears have been rising in Israeli society and among international Jewish organizations amid controversial statements and legislative proposals made by some far-right members of the incoming government, including future ministers.