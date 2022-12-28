Israel: Incoming PM Netanyahu announces final Likud ministerial posts

Yoav Gallant as defense minister, Israel Katz as foreign minister, Yoav Kisch as education minister, and Amir Ohana as speaker of parliament

Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday appointed the final ministerial posts from his Likud party and announced his new government’s agenda, a day before it is expected to be sworn in.

The agenda – the government’s first official communication to the public about its goals and priorities – centers around the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and laws that will curb the power of the courts.

“The Jewish people have an exclusive and inalienable right to all parts of the Land of Israel. The government will promote and develop settlements in all parts of the Land of Israel,” the agenda says, pointing to the Galilee and Golan in the north, the Negev to the south, and the West Bank.

It also lays out the government’s intentions in regard to law and order.

“The government will take steps to ensure governance and restore the proper balance between the legislative, executive, and judiciary,” the agenda says, referencing a planned “override law” that will let parliament re-legislate bills struck down by the High Court as undemocratic, alongside plans to give politicians more control over the selection of judges.

Netanyahu also continued to inform Likud parliament members of their posts for the new government.

Yoav Gallant – a former top army general – was picked as defense minister, Tzachi Hanegbi will be the next head of the National Security Council, and former foreign minister Israel Katz will return to that position which he last held in 2020.

Yoav Kisch, who previously served as deputy health minister, was chosen as the next education minister as well as a coordinator between the government and parliament, and Haim Katz will be the tourism minister.

Amir Ohana will be the speaker of parliament, and Ofir Katz will be the coalition chair.