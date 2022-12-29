Analysis: Netanyahu as 'decider' — unless events decide for him

Coalition agreements will say what they will. In the end, it is he and he alone—Israel’s once-and-now-future prime minister—who will decide

George W. Bush first invented the word. Twenty years later, incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has all but adopted it as his own: He—Netanyahu—will be the “decider.”

That’s Netanyahu’s commitment in Hebrew and English, on television and on Facebook, to his unruly partners and his angry opponents. Far-right politicians can say what they want.

Coalition agreements will say what they will. In the end, it is he and he alone—Israel’s once-and-now-future prime minister—who will decide.

And this is, of course, the central question occupying Israelis and the many people abroad, who love this country and the many who loathe it. How far to the right will this new government actually tack? Will it be far-right minister-to-be Itamar Ben-Gvir as “decider”? Or Netanyahu?

The fear and anger about the incoming government in many parts of Israeli society is such that the conventional wisdom has already congealed: Ben-Gvir (along with far-right leaders Bezalel Smotrich and Avi Maoz) is in charge. Netanyahu’s spin in the media is irrelevant. The power in this political constellation is in the hands of the far right. And so the leverage—and so the result.

The apocalyptic thinking misreads the incentives as they stand. Politically, Netanyahu needs to worry both about his coalition partners and also about a potential rebellion within his Likud Party. That potential rebellion would be sparked by unrelated reasons of power and ego.

But potential Likud rebels could exploit government extremism as a political tool for building legitimacy and support. Netanyahu has a political incentive not to give them that tool.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks with Bezalel Smotrich.

In a wider frame, Netanyahu also has incentives not to clash with the Israeli high tech sector, with local authorities, with foreign capitals, and with mainstream Israeli public opinion. Going to battle against wide parts of Israel’s society and economy makes it harder both for Netanyahu to implement policies in the areas he cares about (such as normalization with Saudi Arabia) and to maximize political support over the medium (or long) term. While ever-focused on day-to-day politics, Netanyahu has ambitions of a legacy. He needs to be a “decider.”

Even Ben-Gvir’s incentives, as they stand, point toward moderation. If Ben-Gvir wants to continue to broaden his political base and one day to vie to be prime minister, he will need to moderate his moves to some degree.

Not moderate completely—Ben-Gvir’s brand is built on his hard-right political identity and background as a follower of far-right Rabbi Meir Kahane. But moderate to some degree, as a politician with an opening to try for leadership of the wider Israeli right.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset.

With that, the crucial caveat: What happens in a crisis? What happens if and when Israel goes through another of its many episodes of security escalation? What if the coming years see a sequel to the events of May 2021 (including riots in mixed Jewish-Arab cities)? Or an intifada in the West Bank that spills into Israel proper? The incentives change.

In a crisis or escalation, Ben-Gvir could build support not by moderating but by tacking to the extreme, riding (and igniting) public passion. Showing up at protests and scenes of attacks with a far-right message that carries credibility because of Ben-Gvir’s brand and past.

A security escalation could also change Netanyahu’s incentives. He, too, would have a political motive to follow and shore up his right-wing political base—and compete with Ben-Gvir.

At any rate, the immediate term may pose less danger to their priorities than the incoming government’s opponents fear. But that may depend on the undependable: Avoiding a security crisis that shifts incentives—and shuffles Israel’s political deck. Netanyahu can be the “decider,” unless events decide for him.