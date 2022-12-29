LIVEBLOG: Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power as Israel swears in new government
Benjamin Netanyahu returns to the premiership with the most right-wing government in Israel's history
Israel's longest-serving leader, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, returns to power with his far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition government being sworn in today (Thursday) amid backlash.
The day before, the Jewish state's incoming prime minister published the guiding principles and general program of his new coalition, which he will present to the parliament (Knesset) for a confidence vote. Should all go according to plan, Netanyahu's government - Israel's 37th - will be sworn in.
Analysis: Netanyahu as 'decider' — unless events decide for him
"Coalition agreements will say what they will. In the end, it is he and he alone—Israel’s once-and-now-future prime minister—who will decide... How far to the right will this new government actually tack? Will it be far-right minister-to-be Itamar Ben-Gvir as 'decider?' Or Netanyahu?"
Outgoing PM Yair Lapid: Our government managed to stop the Iran agreement
Outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid listed the outgoing government's achievements upon taking the podium, including preventing the Iran agreement from being signed.
"If the incoming government continues on the path that we have paved, we will reach an agreement with the Saudis in no time," Lapid said, after mentioning the strengthening of the Abraham Accords under his term as prime minister.
Likud lawmaker Eli Cohen tapped as Israel's Foreign Minister
Eli Cohen, 50, was appointed Foreign Affairs Minister and a member of the Security Political Cabinet, his spokesperson said in a statement.
Cohen was elected to the Knesset in 2015 and this is his third position as a minister in the government. He will replace the outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid.
"There is no greater honor for me, to serve the State of Israel as its Foreign Minister in the political and international arena," Cohen said. "The challenges are enormous, the world is turbulent, but I thank the incoming prime minister Netanyahu for the great trust and I will take on the tasks with great pride to represent the country in which I was born And I love her every inch of my life."
Commotion as incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks
Incoming opposition members begin calling out "Weak!" and heckle Netanyahu as he speaks. The Knesset Speaker calls on them to remain silent.
Netanyahu says in response: "I don't need to hear your shouts to know there is disagreement between us... I know that you won't applaud me, but I do expect you to respect the decision of the electorate."
The plenum is in session!
Israel's parliament opens, beginning the process of swearing in the new government. Likud leader and soon-to-be prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will start by taking the stand.
Ministerial portfolios - who gets what
From the Likud party, former foreign minister Israel Katz is set to return to the position that he last held back in 2020. Additionally, former Israeli army general Yoav Galant is set to become the next defense minister.
Other appointments within the Netanyahu-led Likud include: Haim Katz as tourism minister, Yoav Kisch as education minister, Avi Dichter as agriculture and rural development minister, Shlomo Karhi as communications minister.
Additionally, Miri Regev will serve as transportation minister, former Yamina member Idit Silman will be environmental protection minister, Miki Zohar as culture and sports minister and Ofir Akunis as science and technology minister.
One of Likud's newest members, controversial Yamina renegade Amichai Chikli, will serve as Israel's next diaspora affairs minister. According to Thursday morning reports, he will also be in charge of the Bedouin Development and Settlement Authority.
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Jewish Power party, will become national security minister. Ben-Gvir's party will also be tasked with Negev and Galilee ministry - which will now be decoupled from the social periphery ministry - and the heritage ministry.
Ultra-Orthodox Shas secured six ministerial portfolios, two being given to party leader Aryeh Deri - interior ministry and health ministry. Shas will also get the religious services and welfare portfolios.
Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich is set to become finance minister. He will also take up the role of minister within the defense ministry. Within his party, Ofir Sofer will become aliyah and absorption minister and Orit Strock will become national missions minister.
What to expect from today's events
At 11:00 a.m., the Knesset will convene in the plenum to begin the process of swearing in the next government.
