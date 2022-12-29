LIVEBLOG: Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power as Israel swears in new government

Ministerial portfolios - who gets what

From the Likud party, former foreign minister Israel Katz is set to return to the position that he last held back in 2020. Additionally, former Israeli army general Yoav Galant is set to become the next defense minister.

Other appointments within the Netanyahu-led Likud include: Haim Katz as tourism minister, Yoav Kisch as education minister, Avi Dichter as agriculture and rural development minister, Shlomo Karhi as communications minister.

Additionally, Miri Regev will serve as transportation minister, former Yamina member Idit Silman will be environmental protection minister, Miki Zohar as culture and sports minister and Ofir Akunis as science and technology minister.

i24NEWS Some of the ministers expected in the 37th Israeli government.

One of Likud's newest members, controversial Yamina renegade Amichai Chikli, will serve as Israel's next diaspora affairs minister. According to Thursday morning reports, he will also be in charge of the Bedouin Development and Settlement Authority.

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Jewish Power party, will become national security minister. Ben-Gvir's party will also be tasked with Negev and Galilee ministry - which will now be decoupled from the social periphery ministry - and the heritage ministry.

Ultra-Orthodox Shas secured six ministerial portfolios, two being given to party leader Aryeh Deri - interior ministry and health ministry. Shas will also get the religious services and welfare portfolios.

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich is set to become finance minister. He will also take up the role of minister within the defense ministry. Within his party, Ofir Sofer will become aliyah and absorption minister and Orit Strock will become national missions minister.