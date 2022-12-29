Despite his successes and high-profile positions, Deri has encountered serious problems with the justice system

Aryeh Deri, a major figure on the religious right, is the leader and one of the founders of the Orthodox Sephardi party Shas. He is the most experienced of Benjamin Netanyahu's ministers, described as intelligent and relatively moderate even by his political opponents.

Born in Meknes, Morocco, in 1959, Deri comes from a wealthy background. In 1968 his family settled in Bat Yam, central Israel. The future minister attended a religious boarding school in Hadera and in 1973, he began studying at Porat Yosef, a major Sephardic yeshiva in Jerusalem.

In May 1981, Deri married Yaffa Cohen. They have 9 children together and currently live in the Har Nof neighborhood in Jerusalem.

In June 1986, Deri enlisted for an abbreviated three-month service in the Israeli army. Immediately after finishing his service at age 27 he was appointed Director General of the Interior Ministry.

In 1988, without having run for the Knesset, Deri was appointed interior minister at just 29 years old — the youngest minister in the country's history. In 1992, the Labor party led by Yitzhak Rabin won the elections and Shas joined the governing coalition, though it would go on to oppose the Oslo Accords.

From the beginning of his political career Deri wanted to carry on the work of Rabbi Ovadia Yossef, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel from 1973 to 1983, and counter the elites and the Ashkenazi establishment.

Despite his successes and high-profile positions, Deri encountered serious problems with the justice system over tax-related crimes and spent 22 months in prison from 2000 to 2002. He was also found guilty of accepting bribes when he served as interior minister in 2016-2021. In an interview with i24NEWS, Aryeh Deri's wife said her husband had been a "victim of cruel harassment for 30 years."

Despite his setbacks with the law, the long-time Netanyahu ally is set to become a senior member of the new government. Shas, which won 11 seats in the November 1 elections, positioned Deri to demand high-profile positions. He will hold the interior and health portfolios for the first half of the government term, and then rotate with Bezalel Smotrich to become the finance minister.