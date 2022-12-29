English
Israelis protest as Netanyahu’s government is sworn in

Alec Pollard

Correspondent for i24NEWS English

Members of Israel's LGBTQ+ community and supporters protest against the new Israeli government, on December 29, 2022.
Tomer Neuberg/Flash90Members of Israel's LGBTQ+ community and supporters protest against the new Israeli government, on December 29, 2022.

Thousands of people gather outside Israel's parliament to protest the Jewish state’s most right-wing coalition it has ever seen

Thursday was an important, eventful day inside and outside Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem – inside, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was sworn in, while thousands of people gathered outside to protest the Jewish state’s most right-wing coalition it has ever seen.

Protestors hit the streets in the morning and endured into the evening, demonstrating against a government they say is composed of corrupt leaders and extremist policies. They blasted foghorns, shouted through megaphones, and boasted placards with a wide variety of slogans condemning Netanyahu and his coalition.

The word “corruption” was heard in many of those chants as rainbow flags flew in the air in support of the LGBTQ+ community that feels threatened by the far-right, religious ministers in the new government. One demonstrator held a sign that read “Fascism is for cowards,” while another dressed himself up in a prisoner’s outfit, handcuffed, in a Netanyahu mask, seemingly a reference to the incoming prime minister’s ongoing trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery.

There are all kinds of opposition to various subjects sourced from Israel’s newest government. But while the opposition has something in common – against Netanyahu and his government – it doesn’t necessarily mean they have enough in common or are a majority of the Israeli population, leaving them shorthanded to actually replace him.

For now, they’re back to protesting from the outside, but at the end of the day, Netanyahu’s government was sworn in and is expected to rule for a full term, something that hasn’t happened in Israel in a long time.

