Israeli top rabbi: First openly gay parliament speaker Ohana 'infected'

'When there was the disaster in Meron, they say that the minister who was responsible was infected with this disease,' the rabbi says, referring to Amir Ohana

A senior Israeli ultra-Orthodox rabbi said in a video released Saturday that the country's new parliament speaker - the first LGBT person in the role - was "infected with a deadly disease."

Rabbi Meir Mazuz also insinuated during his weekly sermon that new Knesset (parliament) Speaker Amir Ohana's sexual orientation caused the deadly Mount Meron crush in 2021. Ohana served as Public Security Minister during the tragedy that killed 45 people.

The rabbi's comments on Ohana came after he mentioned Jerusalem's annual LGBT Pride Parade, telling residents to close their windows when it happened. He also advised people to explain to their children the parade consists of "animals that walk on two."

"You should distance yourself from it," he continued. "This is a parade of animals. You have no business looking at it. What can we do about them?”

Then, referring to Ohana without using his name, Mazuz continued: "Two years ago, when there was the disaster in Meron, they say that the minister who was responsible was infected with this disease. Is there a question why this happened to us?"

Mazuz has been involved in Israeli politics for many years and was once the spiritual leader of a now-defunct party. In the most recent elections, the rabbi - the leader of Tunisian Jewry in Israel - supported the ultra-Orthodox Shas party but also publicly championed the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, Itamar Ben-Gvir.