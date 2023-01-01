First day of work for the new Israeli government - including controversial lawmakers

Israel's outgoing public security minister Omer Barlev is handing over the reigns to far-right, controversial lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir

New year, new ministers. Israel's 37th government is getting down to work on the first day of the year, after successfully being sworn in on Thursday.

Several decisions were made on Friday, including the transfer of military authority over Jerusalem-area settlements to the police. Yet Sunday marks the first full work day for the new government.

Each ministry is expected to participate in a handover ceremony, where the outgoing minister ceremonially hands over power to the incoming minister. Several of the ceremonies were downgraded or canceled, but as of Thursday, each minister in the 37th government has entered into office and taken control.

One such transfer is outgoing public security minister Omer Barlev handing over the reigns to far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose portfolio will be named national security minister as part of the coalition agreement. This ceremony is receiving more attention due to the incoming minister's controversial history and goals for his term.

Despite the controversies, Ben-Gvir polls higher compared to some of his fellow coalition members. This could be because the far-right politician made terrorist attacks one of the biggest focuses of his campaign, which possibly brought in support from outside his usual base. But there are other security issues that Ben-Gvir will need to address, including an increase in car thefts and violence within the Arab sector.

The Jewish Power party chairman will have unprecedented control over the country's police thanks to a piece of legislation passed shortly before the government was sworn in. Opponents of the so-called "Ben-Gvir law" have argued that this means police will lose some of their traditional autonomy.