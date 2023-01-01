While the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties are reportedly opposed to Ahmad Tibi remaining Knesset Deputy Speaker, other parties support it

Israel's new government is reportedly already facing internal disagreements, with local media reporting on Saturday a dispute over whether Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi should continue in his role as the Knesset (Israeli parliament) Deputy Speaker.

Tibi, who has held the position continuously since 2006, is the leader of the Ta'al party. He frequently clashes with far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has accused Tibi of supporting terrorism.

While the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties are reportedly opposed to Tibi remaining Knesset Deputy Speaker, the ultra-Orthodox parties and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud want him to continue the position.

On Sunday morning, Jewish Power's Zvika Fogel expressed opposition on Radio 103FM to Tibi’s appointment, and lambasted the Ta’al leader’s entire Knesset career. Fogel stated: "If it were up to me, Tibi would not serve in the Knesset because we cannot have enemies within our Knesset."

According to Israel's Channel 12, the ultra-Orthodox's support for Tibi stems from a long-standing alliance where the ultra-Orthodox and the Arab parties would cooperate on bills.

However, despite the Likud's apparent support for Tibi, there is also disagreement within Netanyahu's right-wing party.

Reports state that one Likud lawmaker, Tali Gottlieb, sent her fellow party members a letter asking them to prevent Tibi from being re-appointed. In the letter, she called Tibi a "close advisor of the great murderer (Yasser) Arafat" who "treats us right-wing people with disdain and hatred."