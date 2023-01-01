Analysis: No shortage of challenges for Israel’s new defense minister

Yoav Galant has plenty of issues to occupy him, including dealing with what seems to be Israel's most pressing challenge: Iran

In contrast to what happens in some cases when a new minister takes charge, the changing of the guard in Israel’s Defense Ministry is meant to be smooth and uncomplicated.

Newly-appointed Defense Minister Yoav Galant did not wait for the official hand-over ceremony, but has already met with his predecessor Benny Gantz and the Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

The mood in these meetings was good. But from now on, the atmosphere Galant has to work in will be different.

Just like every day for the past nine months, Israel’s forces carried out arrest operations in the West Bank this weekend. Until now, the Defense Minister was in charge of the stick, the arrests, and also the carrot in the form of easing restrictions on the Palestinian population through the West Bank Civil Administration office.

But, following the coalition negotiations which brought about Israel’s new government, the civil administration is controlled by Bezalel Smotrich, who, in addition to being finance minister, also holds the title of “minister in the defense ministry.” Meaning that when it comes to the West Bank, Galant has less authority than he was hoping for.

Galant also has other issues to occupy him, including dealing with what seems to be Israel's most pressing challenge, as outlined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Our first mission is to thwart Iran’s efforts to develop a nuclear bomb arsenal, which will threaten us and the entire world.” In other words: Israel’s government may have changed, but the Iranian nuclear program has not gone anywhere.

With practically no restrictions, Iran is advancing towards a nuclear bomb. And the challenges the Islamic Republic poses extend far beyond the nuclear field. For example, an Iranian drill this weekend featured suicide drones and amphibious vehicles, the arsenal that could make its way to proxies in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza. To prevent that, Israel hopes to continue its constant actions in Syria, but this could prove challenging due to the tightening relations between Teheran and Moscow.

The new defense minister and Chief of Staff - set to take office in two weeks - have these and other challenges on their hands. How they will handle these challenges could well determine the success or failure of the new Israeli government.