Israel's new ministers undergo transition of power

'I’m not sure that all of our steps will be popular, but hopefully they will prove to be correct over time,' says incoming Finance Minister Smotrich

Israel's incoming ministers were given their respective portfolios from the outgoing leaders in Sunday's transition of power ceremonies.

At the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, now former finance minister Avigdor Liberman handed the reigns to far-right politician Bezalel Smotrich. The Religious Zionism leader congratulated Liberman on his policies.

He pledged to work for all Israelis before adding: “I’m not sure that all of our steps will be popular, but hopefully they will prove to be correct over time.”

Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker Yizhak Goldknopf replaced Ze'ev Elkin as Israel's Housing and Construction Minister, noting in his speech he plans to advance West Bank construction.

Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90 Yitzhak Goldknopf at a replacing ceremony of outgoing Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, at the Housing Ministry in Jerusalem on January 01, 2023.

Goldknopf also said he would help Israeli veterans find affordable housing. Finally, he addressed his comments from last month, where he said, "I don’t know if there really is a (housing) crisis."

"Of course, I did not mean that there was 'no crisis,'" The lawmaker said on Sunday. "But rather, I am new to the job and therefore am not familiar enough with the causes of the housing crisis." He noted that the solution to the crisis is "found in the West Bank."

Yifat Shasha-Biton gave the education ministry to Yoav Kisch, asking him not to "take the system backward." Kisch said in response that the system would "change course."

Olivier Fitoussil/FLASH90 Yoav Kish at a replacing ceremony of outgoing minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, at the Education Ministry in Jerusalem on January 01, 2023.

Several ministers chose to conduct meetings instead of an official ceremony. Incoming Justice Minister Yariv Levin decided not to hold a ceremony with outgoing minister Gideon Sa'ar, nor did incoming Transportation Minister Miri Regev.