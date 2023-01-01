Ben-Gvir informs police he intends to visit Temple Mount this week - report

New national security minister had said previously that he will visit the holy site in Jerusalem just like he did before

Israel's new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is planning to visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem this week, according to a report in Hebrew media.

He informed the police of his intentions, in a test for the new right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahou et Itamar Ben Gvir à la Knesset, le parlement israélien, le 28 décembre 2022.

The report from Kan News comes just hours after Ben-Gvir took the reigns of the newly created position, saying in his inauguration speech that he would take a tough stance against Palestinian terrorism. His previous trips up to the Temple Mount -- a holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims -- has sparked controversy and threats from various Palestinian militant factions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last week, Ben-Gvir said that he planned to visit the Temple Mount as a minister in the government just as he did before. He told Kan that he "obviously" would continue with the visits. He said that he was against "racism" at the holy site, in reference to the status quo that allows for freedom of worship for Muslims but limited autonomy for Jews.

Ben-Gvir advocates changing the status quo of the Temple Mount to allow for more freedoms for Jewish worshippers. This has prompted Netanyahu to assure allies that the status quo would not change. The "status quo" is based on an agreement reached after the 1967 Six-Day War that handed control of the site to the Muslim Waqf, a Jordanian religious trust.

In an interview last Wednesday, Jordan's King Abdullah warned the new Israeli government against crossing "red lines" around holy sites.