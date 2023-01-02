Settler leaders hail ministers' plans to legalize unauthorized outpost

Two new Israeli ministers issued a joint statement on Monday announcing the plan to repeal the Disengagement Law

Several of Israel's new ministers informed the country's top court on Monday that it plans to repeal a law barring citizens from an unauthorized outpost, pleasing West Bank leaders.

The West Bank outpost of Homesh has been a source of tension in the country. The 2005 Disengagement Law prevents any establishment of a community there, following the demolishment of the settlement in that year. However, Israelis have continuously returned to Homesh to build Jewish educational facilities - yeshivas - in the area.

Israel's new Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - a minister within the defense ministry - issued a joint statement on Monday announcing the plan to repeal the Disengagement Law, part of the coalition agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Neeman, congratulated the ministers for their statement to the High Court of Justice "allowing the continuation of the Jewish presence in Homesh."

Additionally, the council leader congratulated the students and rabbis of the Homesh outpost yeshiva, along with the citizens, "who have been fighting for 16 years for the continuation of the Jewish presence in northern Samaria," using the biblical name for the West Bank.

Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan said in tern that settlers “dreamed day and night to return there and rebuild the settlements anew" since the 2005 evacuation.

However, left-wing groups denounced the new policy. The Yesh Din NGO said that legalizing the outpost violates international law that would “deepen the oppression and dispossession of the Palestinian residents who own the land there.”