New Israeli government holds 1st working meeting

Prime Minister Netanyahu puts forward agenda for right-wing coalition that he assembled at weekly cabinet meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held his first cabinet meeting with the new government in Jerusalem, putting forward the agenda for the right-wing coalition that he assembled.

Three major issues were placed on the table, including security, with denying Iran a nuclear weapon a top concern to address. Netanyahu has made preventing a nuclear Iran a core tenet of his previous governments and this is the case again for the 37th government in his sixth time in office.

Diplomacy was another big issue discussed, with Netanyahu saying that the Abraham Accords stalled under the previous government led by Naftali Bennett and then Yair Lapid. Netanyahu was one of the architects of the 2020 Abraham Accords that normalized relations with four Arab countries. He wants to work on expanding the circle of countries establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, and reports have centered around Saudi Arabia.

Domestic policy was a point of discussion, particularly the cost of living and bringing prices down for Israeli citizens. New Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said that he wants to take a more free market approach to the Israeli economy, ending the tax on sugary drinks and plasticware as his first move in office.

Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023.

Netanyahu also took the opportunity at the cabinet meeting to slam his predecessor, Lapid.

"The previous government was not united by any national goal. They had only goal: To keep this moment from taking place. Beyond that? Nothing. Everyone pulled in a different direction and the country stood still," Netanyahu said.

"As a result, many problems have accumulated due to the inaction of the previous government in security, governance, the economy and the establishment of peace. Our government will be different and it will act differently. We are united on many national goals and we will work together to realize them."