Israel’s Netanyahu blames his predecessors for UN vote on Palestinian ‘occupation’

The previous government 'had a whole year to deal with the Palestinian campaign at the UN,' says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the previous government for the UN General Assembly's vote to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding the legality of Israel's "occupation.”

"It was only after I entered that we managed to influence certain countries to vote in our favor," said the Jewish state’s recently sworn-in prime minister.

The previous government, which was led successively by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, “had a whole year to deal with the Palestinian campaign at the UN,” Netanyahu told his Likud faction in a meeting.

The initial UN vote took place on November 11, after Netanyahu won the election but before the current government was sworn in, and was voted 98-17 in favor, with 52 abstentions. The final vote – which took place last week, just a day after Netanyahu’s inauguration – was voted 87-26 in favor, with 53 abstentions, meaning the Palestinians lost the support of 11 nations and Israel gained the support of nine.

This initiative to request an advisory opinion, however, was prompted by a report by the UN Human Rights Council's Commission of Inquiry, created in May 2021 and which had a permanent mandate to investigate Israel, when Netanyahu was previously in office.

Last week, Netanyahu called the UN resolution "despicable" and that "it will not bind the Israeli government."

"The Jewish people are not occupying their land and are not occupying their eternal capital Jerusalem. No UN resolution can distort this historical truth," he said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem – areas the Palestinians want for a state – in the 1967 war, and the last round of peace talks broke down in 2014. The Palestinians have limited rule in the West Bank, and east Jerusalem was annexed by Israel in a move not recognized internationally. Israeli settlements in those territories are deemed illegal by most countries, a view the Jewish state disputes citing security as well as biblical and historical ties to the land.

The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's "occupation, settlement, and annexation... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of… Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures."