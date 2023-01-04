Less than a week into new government, many are already concerned over the new balance of forces within it

The international condemnation that followed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount may be nothing more than a prelude of what’s to come, given the new Israeli government's plans for tackling contentious issues.

Hours after Ben-Gvir’s ascent, diplomatic fallout followed with a failed rocket launch from the Gaza Strip and threats by the Palestinian enclave’s Islamist movement Hamas to respond to any visit by the far-right minister to Jerusalem’s flashpoint holy site.

"We are facing a new Zionist government, the most extreme, terrorist, racist, and fascist government, with policies that clearly escalate the aggression against our sanctities, our people, and our Palestinian land,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.

“This opens the way to real escalation on the ground in all arenas."

The leader of Lebanon’s Shiite Islamist Hezbollah movement has also warned that the situation could erupt at any moment.

"Attacking the Al Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy sites in Palestine, and especially in Jerusalem, will not only blow up the situation inside Palestine, but may blow up the entire region,” said Hassan Nasrallah in the aftermath.

Ben-Gvir's ascent to Temple Mount – also known as the Al-Aqsa compound – on Tuesday proved his determination to fulfill his campaign promise to visit there when he entered office.

But there is another, potentially more explosive promise of his that is looming – his vow to turn the screws on the conditions for Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli prisons.

"You see them enjoying marmalade, chocolate, cable TV. A wide-open cellblock. They walk freely for like 22 hours a day. And I don't want to hear that that’s law,” Ben-Gvir has said.

Along with the Al-Aqsa Mosque, security prisoners are an integral part of the Palestinian ethos, and learning from the past, any future crackdown could lead to mass hunger strikes or violence in the West Bank.

"We need to change reality. We can change reality. By the help of God and us in power,” Ben-Gvir urged.

And so, less than a week into the term of Israel's new government, many are already concerned over the new balance of forces within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.