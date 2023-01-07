Tel Aviv sees demonstration against Netanyahu govt

Left-wing protesters single out the package of reforms put forward by Justice Minister Yariv Levin

Several thousand Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the new government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protesters brandished rainbow flags, banners decrying the coalition as "far-right" and calling for peace between Jews and Arabs. A few of the country's leftist lawmakers, including Labor party leader Merav Michaeli, gave speeches.

The package of reforms put forward by Justice Minister Yariv Levin—proposing to boost the power of elected officials over the courts—drew particular ire from protesters, who slammed them as amounting to a "coup d'état."

The new government led by Netanyahu—already Israel's longest-serving prime minister and its dominant political player in the past three decades—is regarded by many as the most right-wing in the country's 74-year history.