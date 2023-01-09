Analysis: McCarthy, Netanyahu find themselves beholden to extremes

Right-wing Republicans in U.S. House learn lessons from watching Ben-Gvir, Smotrich during Israeli coalition negotiations

Watching last week’s chaotic election for U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives, one couldn’t help but draw comparisons with Israel’s recent government coalition negotiations.

A collection of ostensibly right-wing interests, seemingly of relatively like-mindedness on core issues, with no potential of alternative partners to use as a cudgel in negotiations, found itself beholden to the extremes.

Perhaps the troublesome House Freedom Caucus learned some things watching Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, now Israel’s national security minister and finance minister, respectively, squeeze Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for expanded portfolios and unprecedented powers. They saw a party leader in Kevin McCarthy, with an otherwise clear mandate from the right-wing electorate, instead as vulnerable, desperate and with nowhere else acceptable to turn.

Flash90 Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Jewish Power political party (L) and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, Israel.

So, like Netanyahu’s coalition partners, they squeezed, extracting key subcommittee positions, securing rules and promises of floor votes on pet issues, and creating a Sword of Damocles, whereby only one Republican can force a vote to oust McCarthy from his perch as Speaker.

And, like with Netanyahu’s negotiations, some of the House rebels got on board with McCarthy on appeals to reason and to reality, or with relatively minor concessions to show their obstinacy was not in vain. A few, though, were willing to take it to the limit.

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, the final and most vocal obstacle for McCarthy in last week’s voting, finally changed his mind when he came to the conclusion that he “had run out of stuff to ask for.”

If that sounds familiar to Israel watchers, it should. It harkens to the slicing and dicing and transferring of ministerial powers and budgets, the ministries within ministries, the zig-zagged chains of commands that have resulted, and a sense that no matter how stately and how widely-backed the leader may be within the wing’s base, he is not really in power in the true sense.

Beyond that, the respective leaders were seen as giving away the farm, weakening their images even among their reliable backers.

The lesson, whether coincidentally or not, has been drawn in both Jerusalem and Washington: When the powers-that-be split political life into left and right, and the other side is branded unredeemable, it isn’t the broad end of the power structure closest to the center that will determine how things run.

The power is not in numbers. The power isn’t even in holding the seat of power itself. The power is in the willingness to burn the house down, knowing your negotiating partner has no other home to turn to.

In staunchly politically divided countries around the world, the extremes are taking notes.