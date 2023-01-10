Israeli parliament votes on law that brought down previous gov't

This is the bill that brought down the government in June after the opposition - and some members of the coalition - refused to pass it

A law that extends emergency regulations for Israelis living in the West Bank passed its first reading after midnight on Tuesday in a stunning 58-13.

This is the bill that brought down the government in June after the opposition - and some members of the coalition - refused to pass it, despite it being routinely passed every five years.

The law allows settlers to enjoy residency rights, and should it lapse, the lives of thousands of Israelis would be unregulated - including, but not limited to, their income tax, health insurance, driver's licenses, marriage licenses, their ability to work within Israel and receive education benefits.

Then-opposition members agreed with the bill ideologically, but used it as a tool to successfully bring down the government, then led by Naftali Bennett. The collapse of the government allowed the emergency measure to stay in place until elections were held on November 1 and the new government sworn in two months later.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approved the legislation on Sunday. It was presented to the parliament on Monday and passed with support from both sides, including from former prime minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

“What happened during the last administration was wrong on the part of the opposition, and killing the law was against national interests,” said former justice minister Gideon Sa’ar, now a senior member of the National Unity party. "We are in opposition to the government, not the state and its essential interests."