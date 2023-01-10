Israel’s President Herzog urges officials, citizens to ‘calm spirits, lower flames’

'This is a sensitive and explosive period in the Israeli public. I am awake to the voices heard... and to all the pains, worries, and anxieties'

As Israel faces high tensions since the formation of its new government, President Isaac Herzog called on politicians and citizens to keep calm in public spaces and discourse.

“The values ​​of the Declaration of Independence are the compass of our country – I will not allow them to be harmed,” Herzog tweeted.

“This is a sensitive and explosive period in the Israeli public. I am awake to the voices heard from here and there, and to all the pains, worries, and anxieties. It doesn't go unnoticed and keeps me busy.”

"In the last few days, I have been working and holding talks with many parties and doing everything in order to bring about the existence of a dignified and respectful dialogue, hoping to reach as broad an understanding as possible,” he continued.

“I appeal to you elected officials and citizens of Israel from the entire public and political spectrum – show restraint and responsibility. We must calm the spirits and lower the flames.”

“We have no other country.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant echoed Herzog’s plea, also calling for tensions to ease.

“I call on everyone – right and left – to calm the spirits. Words have meaning and we are entering dangerous territory. Even in times of deep controversy, the role of the public leaders is to maintain the unity of the people,” he said on Twitter.

These statements came in a particularly turbulent context, as opponents of the government have raised their voices and demonstrated against reforms and measures deemed discriminatory.