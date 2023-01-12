Israel: Ex-AGs, state attorneys warn against judicial reforms

'We are convinced that this plan does not herald the improvement of the system, but threatens to destroy it'

Former Israeli attorney generals and state attorneys on Thursday published a signed letter condemning the new government’s planned judicial reforms, calling on officials to abandon it to “preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a reform program last week that includes a "derogation clause” – allowing parliamentary members a vote to override decisions of the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, he published draft bills that will enact the overhaul.

“We are convinced that this plan does not herald the improvement of the system, but threatens to destroy it,” the letter read.

“The plan proposes change to the method for appointing judges, thus turning the Supreme Court from an independent institution that rules without fear and without bias into a quasi-political body that will be suspected of using the law in a biased manner in favor of the government.”

The shakeup will grant Israel’s most right-wing government near-total control over the appointment of judges, severely limit the High Court’s ability to strike down legislation, and allow the parliament to re-legislate laws the court annuls.

“It significantly limits the authority of the court to exercise effective criticism of the government so that it does not abuse its power; it allows a coalition majority to legalize any act of the government, no matter how wrong and harmful it may be, by means of an override clause; it may impede the function of the ministries’ legal advisers as gatekeepers whose job it is to warn against illegal decisions,” the letter charged.

“The achievements of the Supreme Court, which advanced society and benefit every person, are now in serious peril,” it concluded.

“We call on the government to withdraw from the published plan, and prevent the serious damage to the judicial system and the rule of law, in order to preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”