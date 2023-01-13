Israel’s PM Netanyahu urges calm, ‘substantive discussion’ over judicial reforms

'Democracy is built on a proper balance between the three authorities and this balance exists in all democracies in the world'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed on Friday that all positions will be heard over planned judicial reforms that are causing a stir across the Jewish state’s political spectrum.

Last week, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a reform program that includes a "derogation clause” – allowing parliamentary members a vote to override decisions of the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, he published draft bills that will enact the overhaul.

The shakeup has prompted widespread backlash, most recently from former Israeli attorney generals and state attorneys who called on officials to abandon the reforms to “preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

“I am aware of the fact that the legal issue provokes sharp disputes and debates in the public and a storm of emotions,” Netanyahu said in a video address.

“So I want to set things straight. A large majority of the public agrees that it is necessary to make corrections in the judicial system and law enforcement. We talked about it before the elections and received a clear mandate from the public,” he continued.

“These amendments should be made responsibly and with discretion while hearing all positions. And that is exactly the process that is going to take place now in our parliament.”

Opponents of the law are concerned that the clause would put Israel too close to the cliff for comfort and endanger the country’s legal system.

“I suggest that everyone calms down and engage in substantive discussion,” the Israeli leader urged. “Democracy is built on a proper balance between the three authorities and this balance exists in all democracies in the world. It also took place in Israel in its first fifty years… and it will be the same after we pass the reform, for the benefit of all the citizens of Israel.”

In response, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid tweeted: “You did not receive a mandate from the public to destroy democracy, and the majority of the public in Israel, even Likud voters, are opposed to hasty and destructive reform based on the fact that you are too weak to deal with the extremists in your government."

Large-scale demonstrations against the reform are planned for Saturday evening in Israel.