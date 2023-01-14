Police boosts security as major anti-govt rallies staged in Jlem, Tel Aviv

Police chief hints Ben Gvir's ban on brandishing the Palestinian flag in public will not be enforced

Tens of thousands of Israelis were gathering in central Tel Aviv and in Jerusalem on Saturday to stage twin rallies against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The left-wing protesters brandished banners decrying the package of reforms to the court system put forth by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the presence of ultra-Orthodox and hard right parties in the governing coalition. Many, especially in the famously liberal and gay-friendly hub of Tel Aviv, marched with the pride flag.

The crowds turned out in force in Tel Aviv despite pouring rain, with many carrying umbrellas.

Expecting disruptions to public order, Israel Police boosted the security arrangements in both cities, including blocking major traffic arteries.

The chief of Israel Police’s Tel Aviv precinct, Ami Ashad, said that law enforcement's “only goal" would be curtailing "vandalism or violence." In an apparent reference to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's ban flying the Palestinian flag, he said that "We don’t deal with trivialities."

Ben-Gvir, a right-wing firebrand and no stranger to combative and controversial rhetoric, was among the central targets of the protest.

A smaller protest rally was held in Haifa.