Anger, it is well known, is a bad adviser. But arrogance is an even worse one. And on Thursday evening Esther Hayut, the Chief Justice of Israel's Supreme Court, coupled the two in an assault on the legal reform put forth by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. By charging that the reform aimed "to destroy Israeli democracy," Justice Hayut was not content to descend, for once, from her Olympian perch to speak to the "little people"; she has, de facto, appointed herself as the leader of the Tel Aviv protest, organized by anti-government NGOs of the left and far-left.

She took a stand in a political debate and thus rescinded her official status as an impartial orbiter who metes out justice in accordance with the law without veering left or right. It is as though she suddenly decided to confirm decades' worth of allegations that the Supreme Court is biased and partisan!

Hayut heralded apocalyptic woes in the event Levin's reform is introduced, allowing not a single word of introspection to filter through; nor a single mealy-mouthed admission of mistakes made over the years! Nor any account for the fact that over thirty years, the Israeli public opinion confidence in the judicial system has dropped by 30 percent or the fact that 51 percent of Israelis believe that it is corrupt!

For Justice Hayut, who of all people should be a master of nuance, the Israeli reality is binary: the executive branch is in the wrong. On the other hand, the legal system is perfect and works like charm. Hayut simple does not see where the problem lies. For her, listening to Israelis means making “cosmetic” changes, such as the introduction of cameras into the courtrooms!

Who is the she kidding when she claims that if the "Bypass Law" (which gives the Knesset final say over the Supreme Court in ratifying laws) were passed, it would incapacitate the Court to protect the human and civil rights of Israelis? Does she know that since June 9, 2005, tens, even hundreds of thousands of Israelis believe that the Supreme Court has a highly selective interpretation of respect for "human and civil" rights?

Because on that day, no less than 14 of the 15 Supreme Court justices, faithful disciples of the School of Legal Activism of Judge Aaron Barak, rejected appeals filed by residents of Gush Katif in the southern Gaza Strip and refused to interfere against a proposal that aimed to expel these 10,000 Israelis who had settled there with the blessing of all Israeli governments, left and right.

The only judge to have voted in favor of interference was, coincidentally, the only Sephardic and religious judge of the Court, Edmond Levy. The very same who, a few years later, would explain, in an edifying publication, why according to international law, Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip cannot be called "Occupied Territories!"

Suddenly, therefore, the legal activism, which had led these same judges to defend, since 2003, the rights of the Palestinians whose agricultural land was to be broken up by the famous security barrier, suddenly fell silent in the face of the distress of citizens Israelis who were driven from their homes!

Ask anyone expelled from Gush Katif what they think of the impartiality of the Supreme Court. This goes without mentioning the justice system's toleration for the arrest and weeks-long abusive detention of Israeli teenagers whose only crime was to protest against this expulsion. Where were the judges of the Supreme Court to defend their rights as citizens?

And when Hayut claimed on Thursday that in thirty years the Supreme Court had struck down only about twenty laws or clauses voted in by the Knesset, this is a biased presentation that completely disregards hundreds decisions of the Court, the fruit of "Barakian" legal activism, considered as biased and tendentious, even tinged with "politicization."

And this is not her only omission: Hayut carefully avoided certain cases which have contributed to tarnishing the image of Israeli justice over the past thirty years. Cut to 1996, when Netanyahu, elected prime minister by direct universal suffrage, appointed Professor Yaakov Neeman as minister of justice. Neeman, an honest and renowned lawyer, never hid his intention to initiate a reform aimed at neutralizing the first "problematic" effects of the "activist revolution of Aaron Barak." Neeman meets with the Rabin-Peres government's legal adviser, Michael Ben Yair, and tells him of his intention to dismiss him. A few days later, Ben Yair announces the opening of a judicial inquiry against Neeman, who is forced to resign.

The Israeli press, in a state of PTSD after Netanyahu's win, amplified the affair and multiplied the damning headlines. A few months later, the investigation did not lead to any charges and Neeman was completely cleared. Yet, he was blocked from the Justice Ministry by the loyal followers of Aaron Barak. Another example? In 2001, Reuven Rivlin was a candidate for the post of Justice Minister in the first Ariel Sharon government in 2001. He too, like Neeman, was considered a fierce opponent of the legal activism of Barak and his acolytes. On the eve of the formation of the government, a judicial inquiry was opened against Rivlin. Seven counts of wiretapping were advanced. This forced Rivlin to withdraw his candidacy and to become, by default, the communications minister. Again, the investigation will fail to make its case and Rivlin, who today sides with the world of justice, will be completely cleared. Over the years, other figures seen as opponents of legal activism have been similarly harassed by the Israeli prosecutor's office.

So that's why a little humility on the part of Judge Hayut, and incidentally also on the part of the Government's Legal Adviser, Galit Bahrav-Miara, who did not hesitate to position herself against the government that she is supposed to advise, would not have gone amiss.

After the words of Esther Hayut and the Levin'a angry retort, the media speak of open confrontation, unprecedented battle, explosion and even civil war. As usual, in Israel, the press and media prefer to stoke the flames of division rather than quell them. And that is very regrettable.

Certainly, one can understand that Levin's reforms can cause shock and worry to those who did not vote for any of the parties that make up the current coalition. But we must also understand that this is the reflection of a real aspiration of more than half of the population to find a legal system that is fairer, more discreet, and that is led by completely impartial judges and lawyers.

Once, instead of crying out about the "assassination of democracy," the Israeli judges agree to understand the deep motivations of Levin's legal reform and his desire to correct imperfections, then perhaps tempers will cool down and it will be time to initiate a constructive dialogue between the different political and ideological components of Israeli society. And perhaps then, by mutual agreement, rectifications will be introduced into this reform, to finally restore the tarnished coat of arms of Israeli justice.