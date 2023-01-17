'Israel does not stop its efforts to return Avra ​​Mengistu and the rest of our captives and missing persons,' says Prime Minister Netanyahu

During a Tuesday visit to the internal security service base in the West Bank, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel "received confirmation that Avera Mengistu is alive."

This comes after Hamas - who is holding Mengistu hostage - posted an undated video on Monday reportedly showing him alive and in custody. However, the video was unauthenticated at the time.

Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed – who voluntarily crossed the border into Gaza between 2014 and 2015 – have been held by the Islamist militant group ever since, as have the bodies of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, who were killed during the 2014 war there.

"Israel does not stop its efforts to return Avra ​​Mengistu and the rest of our captives and missing persons," Netanyahu said after his visit. "Yesterday we received another confirmation of what we knew all along - that Avera is alive. This is a young man, not in good health, and responsibility for his fate rests entirely on Hamas."

Additionally, Netanyahu stated during his visit that the Shin Bet, the military and the other security forces will continue to act wherever attacks originate and added that "in the face of murderous terrorism, we will use an iron fist. We will know how to reach them anytime and anywhere."