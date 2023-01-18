Deri decision sets up constitutional clash with Netanyahu's coalition

Immediate question after ruling against Shas leader is whether he will resign, Netanyahu will fire him or if they will defy the court the High Court

The ruling by Israel's High Court of Justice against the appointment of Shas party leader Aryeh Deri to the health and interior minister positions will have wide-ranging ramifications.

Wednesday's major court decision sets up a clash between the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Supreme Court, with tensions already simmering over proposed reforms to the country's judicial system. Ministers in Netanyahu's coalition have made it clear that they want to make sure that Deri becomes a minister regardless of the court's decision.

"The entire Shas movement is shocked by the arbitrary and unprecedented decision of the High Court of Justice, contrary to law and justice, and sees it as a serious violation of the right to choose and be elected, which is the lifeblood of democracy," the Shas party said in a statement.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid weighed in on the decision, saying that if Deri is not dismissed, then the government will be violating the law.

"A government that does not obey the law is an illegal government. It can no longer demand that citizens obey the law. If Aryeh Deri is not fired, Israel will fall into an unprecedented constitutional crisis and will no longer be a democracy and will not be a state of law," Lapid warned.

It remains to be seen how the government will react, but it could decide to quickly implement the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin based on the decision.

The immediate question is whether Deri will resign or if Netanyahu will fire him. Or, if the government will be defiant and does not follow the ruling, setting up a constitutional clash until the new legislation resolves it.