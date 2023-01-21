'This government will not hold Jews to one legal standard and Arabs to another,' Ben-Gvir says after Israel clears away wildcat outpost

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday called for the immediate evacuation of Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank following an order to clear away a wildcat outpost that was set up by Jewish Israelis.

"This government will not hold Jews to one legal standard and Arabs to another," Ben-Gvir said. He referred to the evacuation order issued by Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the Or Haim outpost, erected on a strategic hilltop in the northern West Bank on Thursday to mark one month since the death of religious Zionist leader Rabbi Haim Druckman. The decision drew the ire of Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich.

Khan al-Ahmar is located in an area of the West Bank known as E1, a strategic area earmarked for Israeli development which forms a buffer east of Jerusalem; it is part of the West Bank’s “Area C,” over which Israel was given administrative control under the 1995 Oslo accords.

Israeli authorities say Khan al-Ahmar was built illegally, without proper permits, and that it is too close to a major roadway. The village was razed and rebuilt several times, attracting international attention in 2018 after Israel's High Court greenlit its demolition.

The process was held up in the past few years owing to political instability and recurring general elections; however, the current government has until February 1 to present the High Court with a plan to clear the village away.