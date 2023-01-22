Israel's Netanyahu does not mention Deri court ruling at cabinet meeting

Instead, Netanyahu congratulated Deri on offering a new state-funded 'health basket' of medications and treatments as he began his tenure as health minister

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored during his Sunday cabinet meeting a High Court order telling him to fire Aryeh Deri from his ministerial positions.

On Wednesday, Israel's High Court of Justice ruled that the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party can't serve the Jewish state’s interior or health minister due to his 2022 plea-bargain conviction for tax fraud. Ten out of 11 justices ruled against Deri's appointment, ruling it "unreasonable in the extreme."

Reports indicated that Netanyahu would fire Deri during the cabinet meeting, and a confidant close to the prime minister told the media that it would take place. Channel 12, Ynet and other outlets all reported that Netanyahu and Deri coordinated his dismissal from the roles - which was expected to take effect Tuesday morning - after the two met on Friday night. This would have limited Deri's term to only 26 days in office.

Instead, Netanyahu congratulated Deri on offering a new state-funded "health basket" of medications and treatments as he began his tenure as health minister. Deri sat to the right of the prime minister during the cabinet meeting, typical for the deputy prime minister.

“I know there are some burning issues, but we always say - first of all, the main thing is health - so let’s start with health,” Netanyahu began. “We start the week with great news for the citizens of Israel in this area.”

“Today the government will approve the addition of over 120 new drugs and treatments to the drug basket. The new aid we will provide, with a total cost of NIS 650 million ($191 million), will help more than 350 thousand Israelis.”

Netanyahu did not address the High Court's ruling regarding Deri, nor did he address the boycott by several ministers from the Religious Zionism party.