Analysis: Outpost evacuation exposes rift in Israel's coalition

It was only a matter of time until Israel's complicated coalition agreements would lead to a clash between its members, and that time came on Friday.

The decision to evacuate an unauthorized West Bank outpost set up by settlers was taken by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who has authority over anything happening in the West Bank. This has always been the case, but this time, thanks to a coalition deal, there is a second minister in the Defense Ministry.

Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the religious-nationalist Religious Zionism party, is not only Finance Minister - but also the second minister, asking to be in charge of the civil aspects of control over the West Bank through the civil administration. He asked for the evacuation to stop, but Gallant said he had the authority over the issue and insisted it should continue.

Gallant also has the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement saying the government supports settlement but only when it is done legally and is coordinated in advance with the Prime Minister and security officials, which was not done in this case.

The statement also added a discussion on this issue would be held this week. But that didn't satisfy Smotrich, who ordered all of his party's ministers not to attend the Sunday morning cabinet meeting. The ministers from the other far-right party in the coalition, Jewish Power, did attend the cabinet meeting. Still, party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir said that if an illegal Jewish outpost is evacuated, the same should apply to Arab outposts.

Ben-Gvir was specifically referring to Khan el Akhmar, a Bedouin village east of Jerusalem which the Israeli high court of justice determined could be evacuated nearly five years ago. However, the evacuation has not yet taken place.

It was less than a week ago, at the changing of the guard ceremony of the Israeli military Chief of Staff, that Defense Minister Gallant said all political considerations would be kept away from the military.

“I will work to make sure that the chief of staff can fulfill his duties while I ensure that outside pressure, political, legal or any other, stops with me and does not reach the Israeli military,” he declared.

It didn't take too long for the political pressure to find him.