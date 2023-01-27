Netanyahu marks Holocaust Remembrance Day: 'Never again to our people'

'The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel,' Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu states

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, vowing that the tragedy of the Holocaust would "never, ever, happen again to our people."

"The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel," Netanyahu stated. "Israel protects itself by itself. We are a strong and vibrant nation, and we have built up a powerful state that will not allow our enemies to inflict the very pain, suffering and devastating loss our people experienced during the Holocaust."

He continued that there were those that called for Israel's destruction, "day in and day out." But, he noted, Israel would not "cower in fear nor will we allow the threats of these tyrants to intimidate us."

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"For this enemy knows that at the end of the day, if needed, we can and will defend ourselves, and we will not allow our enemies to possess an ability to carry out its murderous agenda."

We see them on their steady march towards obtaining the most lethal of weapons, and I say to them here and now – we will stop you from obtaining them."

He vowed that, as prime minister of the "one and only" Jewish state that Israel would remain "vigilant, strong and never allow the Holocaust to happen again. Never.|