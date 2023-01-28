Israel gov't to consider family deportation law in response to terror attacks - source

Sealing the terrorists' houses and arrest of family members is also among the possible steps

A political source on Saturday detailed the steps that are expected to be taken by Israel's government following two terrorist attacks that rocked Jerusalem the last 24 hours.

According to the source, beyond the reinforcement of security forces the cabinet is expected to approve sealing the terrorists' houses, arrest of family members and their relatives, expediting and budgeting requests to receive weapons and promotion of the Family Deportation Law.

This is a developing story.